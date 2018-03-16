SSC Revises Eligibility Criteria For JE Recruitment 2017 Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has made changes in the eligibility criteria of Junior Engineers Examination 2017.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has made changes in the eligibility criteria of Junior Engineers Examination 2017. Candidates concerned with Junior Engineers (Mechanical/ Electrical) recruitment in Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval) should note that degree qualifications are also included in the eligibility criteria. Earlier the Commission had notified to consider Diploma candidates with two years of experience; however with the recent amendment candidates with degree in Mechanical/ Electrical engineering are also eligible to apply. Details of the changes are available at the official website ssc.nic.in.



Except for these two changes, SSC has not notified any other amendments to the notification released in October 2017.



41% Attendance In SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam, So Far

Meanwhile, SSC is conducting CHSL Tier 1 exam for a total of 6349545 posts. Till 14 March 2018, out of 2797158 registered candidates, 1158669 candidates have appeared for the exam; which shows 41% attendance. At one centre in Kota, Rajasthan in third shift of the exam 'some suspicious activity with regard to one candidate was reported,' says the Commission. SSC CHSL tier 1 exam will be held till 28 March 2018. The exam is being held at 438 venues in 92 exam centres.



SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam In May 2018

After incidences of question paper leak followed by mass protest, the Commission has decided to postpone the SSC CGL tier 3 descriptive paper to May 2018. Earlier it was scheduled to be held on 31 March 2018. SSC had re-conducted the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam (for the exam held on 21 February 2018) '174 venues in 61 cities for 35,146 candidates. The average attendance in Paper-I was 92.81% and in Paper-II 72.05%.'



Recruitment/ Employment News



