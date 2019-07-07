SSC Hindi Translator, Pradhyapak Exam Notification Next Month

SSC Hindi Translator, Pradhyapak Notification In August

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release details of the combined Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak exam in August. The exams will commence November onwards. Online registration link will be available on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. As per the last exam notice, the upper age limit for the recruitment was 30 years and graduates and postgraduates were eligible to apply for this job. Candidates are selected on the basis of the scores obtained in the computer based exam and the descriptive paper.

Through this recruitment the SSC will recommend candidates for Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service, Junior Translator in Ministry of Railways (Railway Board), Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters, Junior Translator/Junior Hindi Translator in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T, Senior Hindi Translator in various Central Government Ministries/ Departments/Offices and Hindi Pradhyapak in Central Hindi Training Institute.

Last year the Commission had released the notification in October and the first paper was held in January 2019. As of now, the results of the first paper have already been declared and the second paper, which is a descriptive one, is scheduled to be held in November. A total of 46 vacancies will be filled through the 2018 exam. Out of the 46 vacancies, 19 are for Junior Translator, 9 are for Senior Translator, 7 are for Junior Hindi Translator, and 11 for Hindi Pradhyapak.

A total of 15,573 candidates had appeared for the first paper out of which 2,041 candidates have qualified for the descriptive paper.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability