SSC Hindi Translator Notification Deferred. Check New Dates Here

Online application form will be available at the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC)'s notification for the Combined Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak recruitment exam will be released later in this month, said a statement from the Central Government hiring agency. The Commission said the notice will be notified on August 27, instead of August 20 (i.e. today). The SSC mentioned administrative reasons for the delay in the Hindi Translator notification release.

"The Notice of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019, which was scheduled to be notified/published on 20-08-2019 has been postponed due to administrative reasons," the SSC said in a notification.

"The Notice will now be notified/published on 27-08-2019," the notification added.

The exams, for selection to these posts, will begin in November, according to the schedule released by the Commission earlier.

Candidates interested to apply for the job, can fill the online application form which will be available at the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates are selected on the basis of the scores obtained in the computer based exam and the descriptive paper.

Last year the notification, for this recruitment, was released in October and the first paper was held in January 2019. As of now, the results of the first paper have already been declared and the second paper, which is a descriptive one, is scheduled to be held in November.

Through this recruitment the SSC will recommend candidates for Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service, Junior Translator in Ministry of Railways (Railway Board), Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters, Junior Translator or Junior Hindi Translator in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of Department of Personnel and Training, Senior Hindi Translator in various Central Government offices and Hindi Pradhyapak in Central Hindi Training Institute.

