SSC GD Result For Physicals Released. Check Here

SSC GD result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the SSC GD result for the Physical Efficiency Test or PET and Physical Standard Test or PST held recently. The SSC GD result can be accessed from the official portal of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. Revised result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman in Assam Rifles Examination was declared by the Commission on September 12, 2019 wherein 5,35,169 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in PET or Physical Standard Test. Now the SSC result for next step, Detailed Medical Examination or DME, has been released.In a recent notice released on December 16, the total SSC GD Constable vacancy was increased the vacancy to 60,210 of which 9,511 are reserved for female candidates.

The PET or PST exams of which the SSC Constable GD result has been released now were conducted by the CAPFs from August 13, 2019 to October 5, 2019.

The candidates qualified in PET/ PST have been considered for short-listing of candidates for the DME.

SSC GD result 2019: Check here

SSC GD result 2019 for the PET and PST is available here:

Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018- List of Male candidates qualified for Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018- List of Female candidates qualified for Detailed Medical Examination (DME)



SSC GD result 2019: Check cutoff here

SSC GD cutoff for DME

Category-wise break-up of the candidates provisionally shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Examination for appearing in the DME along with the marks and date of birth of the last shortlisted candidates is available online at ssc.nic.in.

Venue and schedule of DME will be decided by the Nodal CAPF i.e. CRPF. Call letters to the candidates, who have now been qualified for the DME, will be uploaded by the Nodal CAPF on their website i.e. http://crpf.gov.in.

The candidates whose roll numbers figure in the list would be called for Detailed Medical Examination.

"Further recruitment process will be subject to their fulfilling all the eligibility conditions/requirements as prescribed for the post in the Notice of Examination and also subject to thorough verification of their identity with reference to their photographs, signatures, handwriting, etc. and biometric impressions captured during the Computer Based Examination and PET/ PST. If on verification, it is found that any candidate does not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, she/ he will not be considered for further recruitment process," the Commission said.

"The candidates shortlisted against the All India vacancies have also been considered against the vacancies of General/ Border/ Naxal District Areas depending on the domicile State/ District information provided by the candidates in the online Application Form and verification of the same during Document Verification. Similar procedure have also been adopted for the candidates shortlisted against the vacancies of General/ Border District/Naxal affected District Areas," it added.

