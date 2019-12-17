SSC Increases Vacancies For Constable, Rifleman Recruitment

The Commission had notified the Constable (GD) exam in July 2018.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has increased the vacancies for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) IN Assam Rifles Examination 2018. The Commission had notified the exam in July 2018, in which it had announced 54,953 vacancies. In a recent notice released on December 16, it has increased the vacancy to 60,210 of which 9,511 are reserved for female candidates.

SSC Constable (GD) Vacancy List

A total of 30,41,284 number of candidates appeared for the Constable (general duty) exam conducted by the SSC in February-March. This is so far the highest participation recorded for any SSC exam held this year. The exam was held in 54 shifts at 297 venues for over a span of 18 days. 52,20,335 candidates had registered for the exam.

A total of 5,34,052 candidates had qualified the first phase exam and were shortlisted for the physical standard test which was held from August 13 to September 25 at 100 recruitment centres.

Staff Selection Commission conducts open examination, every year, for recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles.

