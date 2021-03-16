SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam: 67,740 Candidates Shortlisted For Physical Efficiency Test

SSC has released the result of the Delhi Police Constable exam.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has shortlisted 67,740 candidates for the physical efficiency and measurement test on the basis of the computer-based exam which was held from November 27 to December 16. The result of the computer-based exam is available on the official website of the SSC.

SSC Delhi Police Exam Result

Regarding the schedule of the next exam, the SSC has said that "Shortlisted candidates will be called for PE&MT which will be conducted by the Delhi Police. The schedule of PE&MT will be communicated by Delhi Police in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the website of Delhi Police (www.delhipolice.nic.in) regarding issue of admission certificates for the PE&MT."

The pass marks of the computer-based exam is 35% for unreserved category, 30% for SC, ST, OBC, EWS category and 25% for Ex-Servicemen (ESM) category candidates.

SSC has said in the notification that the final answer keys of the exam will be uploaded on its website from March 25. The final answer keys will be available till April 15.

"Marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission. This facility will be available from 25.03.2021 to 15.04.2021. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard," the Commission has said.

