SSC Releases Application Status For SI, ASI Recruitment Exam 2019

The regional offices of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) have started releasing application status for candidates who applied for Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in CISF recruitment exam 2019. The application status for any recruitment examination is released by regional SSC offices on their respective websites.

Candidates who have applied for the recruitment can check their application status from the regional SSC website which pertains to their chosen exam centres/ post.

Candidates can check their SSC CPO 2019 application status either by using their registration number or by using their name as entered in the application form. Date of birth of the candidate is required in both the cases to check the application status.

SSC had notified the CPO examination in September this year. Then, in October, the Commission notified that it will no longer be conducting recruitment exam for the post of ASI.

"It has been reported by the M/o Home Affairs that there is now no provision for filling up of vacancies of ASI (Exe.) in CISF through Direct Recruitment," read the SSC notice.

The selection process for SI consists of Paper I which will be a computer-based test, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). The paper 1 for SI recruitment will be conducted form December 11 to December 13, 2019.

