Central Agency Fact Checks Fake SSC Appointment Letters

PIB has fact checked fake SSC appointment letter sent to many

Several candidates have received fake letters of appointment as Postal Assistant or Sorting Assistant in various government departments and ministries. The appointment letters pertain to the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam which is conducted by Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Press Information Bureau's twitter handle which checks misinformation has tweeted a snap of the fake appointment letter and alerted candidates about the fake letters. Candidates have been asked to not believe the letters and instead check their qualification status from the SSC website.

Fake letters for appointment as Postal Asst./Sorting Asst. on the basis of Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (conducted by SSC) have been received by many.#PIBFactCheck: These letters are fake & candidates are advised to check results on the official website. pic.twitter.com/iXQmwZ0BKV — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 6, 2020

SSC CHSL is conducted for recruitment of eligible candidates for vacant Lower Divisional Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator posts.

SSC had recently announced the final result for CHSL 2017 and is in the process of completing CHSL 2018 recruitment. The Commission is also accepting applications for CHSL 2019.

Given that these are government recruitment, candidates are advised to rely only on official sources and double-check every information from the official website of the recruitment Commission/ Board.

Apart from cross-checking with official sources, candidates should also analyze the appointment letters carefully. Fake letters usually have many spelling errors, grammatical mistakes and often use fake names and posts to make the letter look official.

