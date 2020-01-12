SSC CHSL 2019 Application Fee Payment Concludes Today

SSC CHSL 2019: The last date to pay application fee online is January 12

It has been two days since the conclusion of registration process for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination 2019. Though the registration process ended on January 10, candidates who had completed the registration process are allowed to pay application fee online till today, i.e. January 12. The commission has announced more than 4,000 vacancies for this edition.

The last date to generate e-challan for offline fee payment is also today. After today, candidates will not be able to download the fee payment challan even if they had completed the application process on or before the last date.

The last date to deposit SSC CHSL application fee at an SBI branch is January 14, until banking hours.

The application fee for appearing in SSC CHSL exam is Rs. 100. Fee can be paid through multiple online channels such as BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in cash at SBI Branches.

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from paying application fee.

After the conclusion of the fee payment process, SSC will release application status for candidates on the official websites for regional Staff Selection Commission offices.

The Tier I exam for SSC CHSL 2019 is tentatively scheduled in March, i.e. from March 16 to March 27. The exam will be held in computer-based mode.

SSC conducts CHSL exam for recruitment of candidates as Lower Divisional Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators.

