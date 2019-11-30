SSC CHSL 2019 Exam Details To Be Announced Next Week

SSC CHSL recruitment details will be announced on December 3.

SSC CHSL recruitment details will be announced on December 3. The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam is conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) every year for 10+2 pass candidates. Close to 14 lakh candidates take the exam, which is held for selecting candidates for appointment to Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices. Details of the recruitment will be available on the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in.

While the lower age limit for the recruitment is 18 years, the upper age limit is 27 years. Relaxation in age will be given to candidates belonging to reserved categories.

For selection to the CHSL posts, SSC would conduct a computer based exam, a descriptive test and skill test or typing test.

This is one of the biggest recruitment conducted by the SSC; the other one being the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam for which graduates are eligible. SSC CGL is held for filling up Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts.

SSC would conduct the CGL 2019 during the period from March 2 to March 11 (tentatively). Selection to posts, specific for the SSC CGL exam, will be based on computer based test, descriptive paper test and skill test. The computer based test, which is scheduled for March in the coming year, will be held at two successive levels and would assess the academic merit of the candidate. The difficulty level of the questions ranges from matriculation level till graduation level.

