SSC CHSL 2018 Paper II Result Next Week

SSC CHSL 2018 paper II exam result will be announced next week on the official website

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce result for Paper II of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam next week. The Commission, on February 18, released an update on pending results and notified that the CHSL 2018 paper II result will be announced on February 25, 2020.

In the paper I exam for SSC CHSL 2018, 175 candidates qualified to appear for Tier II for DEO post, 2,330 candidates qualified for Tier II exam for DEO in C&AG post, and 45,101 candidates qualified for the Tier II exam for posts of LDC/JSA, and PA/SA.

Staff Selection Commission held paper 2 exam for SSC CHSL 2018 on September 29, 2019. Paper II was a descriptive paper which will be conducted in pen-paper mode. The duration of the exam was one hour.

SSC CHSL paper II is only qualifying in nature and a candidate will need to score minimum 33 per cent marks in the exam.

Candidates who qualify in the paper II exam will be called for Skill Test/ Typing Test. The admit cards for SSC CHSL Skill Test will be released by the respective regional offices of the Commission. Skill Test is also qualifying in nature.

Skill Test is mandatory for the post of Data Entry Operators. To qualify in the exam, candidates would need to record Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key Depressions per hour on computer.

For the post of Data Entry Operator in the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG) candidates will need to record the speed of 15,000 key depressions per hour on computer to qualify.

For the posts of LDC/ JSA and Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, Typing Test will be held. Candidates opting for English medium should have typing speed of 35 words per minute (w.p.m.) and those opting for Hindi medium should have typing speed of 30 words per minute (w.p.m.).

