SSC CGL 2017 Tier 3 Admit Card Released; Download From SSC Regional Websites SSC CGL 2017 Tier 3 admit card released on the official website.

How to download SSC CGL 2017 Tier III Admit Card?



Step one: Got to any regional SSC website.



Step two: Click on the link provided to download admit card.



Step three: Enter the details required.



Step four: Submit and download your admit card.



Make sure to download and go through the instructions provided along with the admit card.



Tier 3 exam was earlier scheduled for March but was postponed. The tier 3 exam is descriptive in nature. Tier 3 is a new addition to SSC CGL and will bilingual in nature (English/ Hindi). he total marks for descriptive paper is 100 and will be of 60 minutes duration. The descriptive paper will comprise of Essay writing, Precis writing, Letter writing, and Application writing.



