SSC CGL 2017 Tier 3 Admit Card Released; Download From SSC Regional Websites

Jobs | | Updated: June 21, 2018 12:20 IST
New Delhi:  Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2017 Tier III. The exam will be held on July 8, 2018. SSC had released the result for CGL Tier II exam on February 28, 2018. After the SSC CGL 2017 Tier 2 exam, 3719 candidates qualified for Tier 3 exam for AAO post, 4850 qualified for Tier 3 exam for JSO post, and 46420 candidates qualified for Tier 3 exam for posts other than AAO and JSO. 

How to download SSC CGL 2017 Tier III Admit Card?

Step one: Got to any regional SSC website. 

Step two: Click on the link provided to download admit card. 

Step three: Enter the details required.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card. 

Make sure to download and go through the instructions provided along with the admit card. 

Tier 3 exam was earlier scheduled for March but was postponed. The tier 3 exam is descriptive in nature. Tier 3 is a new addition to SSC CGL and will bilingual in nature (English/ Hindi). he total marks for descriptive paper is 100 and will be of 60 minutes duration. The descriptive paper will comprise of Essay writing, Precis writing, Letter writing, and Application writing.

