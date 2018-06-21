SSC CGL 2017 Tier 3 Admit Card Released; Download From SSC Regional Websites

How to download SSC CGL 2017 Tier III Admit Card?
Step one: Got to any regional SSC website.
Step two: Click on the link provided to download admit card.
Step three: Enter the details required.
Step four: Submit and download your admit card.
Make sure to download and go through the instructions provided along with the admit card.
CommentsTier 3 exam was earlier scheduled for March but was postponed. The tier 3 exam is descriptive in nature. Tier 3 is a new addition to SSC CGL and will bilingual in nature (English/ Hindi). he total marks for descriptive paper is 100 and will be of 60 minutes duration. The descriptive paper will comprise of Essay writing, Precis writing, Letter writing, and Application writing.
