SSC Disqualifies 44 Candidates After CGL 2017 Tier II Result Revision

SSC CGL 2017 Tier II revised result released for AAO post

Amidst the wait for Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2017 final result, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notice which is good news for some and bad news for some. The notice is concerned only with candidates who had applied for the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO).

The notice states that due to revision in the final answer key for paper Iv in Tier II, the result for SSC CGL 2017 Tier II has been revised. After the revision of the result, total 4015 candidates are getting qualified for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer.

Out of these 4015 candidates, 3675 candidates have already been declared as qualified and 340 candidates are additionally getting qualified now for these posts. 44 candidates, who were declared qualified earlier, are now getting disqualified in Tier II of CGLE 2017 for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer.

"1 candidate, bearing Roll No.2405054771 (Shri Sachin Kumar), who was earlier declared not qualified in CGL Tier II Exam 2017 for appearing in Tier III, has now qualified for appearing in CGL Tier III Exam 2017 in the revised result. Necessary formalities in respect of this candidate will be completed in due course," reads the notice.

Apart from the change in qualification status, all other conditions of SSC CGL 2017 Tier II result remain the same. Candidates can see the SSC CGL 2017 Tier II revised result notice here.

SSC CGL 2017 Tier II Revised Result - List of additionally qualified candidates

SSC CGL 2017 Tier II Revised Result - List of non-qualifying candidates

