SSC CGL 2017 Result Expected Today

The SSC CGL 2017 result will be available on the official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL 2017 result is expected today, two years after the exam was announced. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had announced the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2017 exam details on May 16, 2017. SSC CGL 2017 result is expected today, as per the last update given by the SSC in October.

The SSC CGL 2017 result will be available on the official website ssc.nic.in.

Confusion is around a plea filed on November 1 seeking stay on issuing joining letters to candidates qualifying the SSC CGL 2017, till the Supreme Court nominated committee submits its report on the allegations of exam anomaly.

Neither the Commission has given any response regarding the plea, nor has it announced on postponing the CGL 2017 result.

Staff Selection Commission is a central government body which conducts exams for group C and group D category posts. Every year, close to 7 lakh candidates take the two biggest exams-CGL and CHSL. While CGL is held for the posts which are deemed to be suitable for graduates, 10+2 pass candidates are eligible for the CHSL exam.

While CGL 2017 is expected today, the CGL 2018 recruitment is underway and the CGL 2019 recruitment has already begun. SSC also conducts exams for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment, Stenographer, Constable, Hindi Translator and Junior Engineer posts.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.