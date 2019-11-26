Staff Selection Commission Releases Final Marks For CGL 2017

SSC CGL 2017 final marks released for qualified candidates

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final marks for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2017. The Commission had released the SSC CGL 2017 final result on November 15. In the SSC CGL 2017 exam, 8,120 candidates were declared qualified as against 8,121 vacancies.

The Commission has uploaded final marks only for those candidates who were selected after Tier III of SSC CGL 2017 exam.

SSC CGL 2017 Final Marks: Direct Link

Candidates can check their final marks from the official website of the Commission. The link to login and view final marks is provided at the end of the notice announcing release of final marks.

SSC CGL 2017 result had landed into controversy after Supreme Court placed an interim injunction on CGL 2017 result declaration.

The stay by the apex court was vacated on May 9, 2019 and immediately after the order was vacated, the Commission declared the list of qualified candidates of CGLE 2017 for Document Verification / Skill Test.

Not much later, '#GiveCGL17Result' began trending on Twitter, with candidates demanding that result be declared soon. Commission, had then, released a notice explaining that it takes about 3-4 months' time to evaluate the skill test and prepare the result.

Meanwhile, the Commission is in the process of completing recruitment processes for 2018 and has gradually begun the recruitment processes meant for 2019.

