SSC Releases Provisional Answer Key For Stenographer Exam; Object Till March 11

SSC answer key for Stenographer exam 2018 has been released on official website

SSC Answer Key: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for Stenographers Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination 2018 which was conducted in Computer-based mode from February 5, 2019 to February 8, 2019. Candidates can check the answer key and also submit their objection if any in online mode only. The answer keys will be available on the website till March 11, 2019, 6:00 pm.

SSC Answer Key For Stenographer Exam 2018: How to download?

Step one: Go to official SSC website: www.ssc.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the link provided for Stenographer answer key.

Step three: A pdf will open. Read the instructions in the pdf carefully and then scroll down.

Step four: At the end of the pdf, you will find the login link. Click on it and in the next page, again click on 'click here'.

Step five: Enter your user id and password as provided in your admit card for the Stenographer exam.

Step six: Login and view your response sheet, answer key and submit objection if any.

SSC Stenographer Answer Key Direct Link

For each objection submitted, candidate will have to pay Rs. 100. Candidates are also advised to take a print out of their response sheet since it will not be available after March 11.

After going through the objections, the commission will prepare the final answer key. The result of the computer-based examination will be prepared based on the final answer key.

