SSC JHT Final Answer Key Released. Check Here

SSC answer key: SSC JHT final answer key has been released @ ssc.nic.in.

SSC answer key: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the final answer key for the examinations held for the recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak examination. The SSC JHT answer key has been uploaded on the official portal of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. The Commission held the JHT paper 1 examinations on January 29, 2020.

SSC JHT final answer key direct link

"In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, it has been decided to upload the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) on the website of the Commission on 18.02.2020,"the Commission said in a statement regarding SSC JHT answer key.

The candidates may take a print out of their respective question papers along with the SSC final answer keys by using the link given on the official portal.

This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of only one month from February 18, 2020 to March 17, 2020.

"The Candidates' may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit," the statement said.

In January, the Commission had released the paper 1 results of the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak (JHT) examination held on September 26, 2019.

According to the SSC, a total number of 12,359 candidates appeared in this examination.

