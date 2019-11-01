SSC Announces Number Of Vacancies For Stenographer Recruitment 2018

SSC has released the number of vacancies which will be filled through Stenographer recruitment 2018

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has finally released the number of vacancies which will be filled through the SSC Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination, 2018. The number of vacancies available amounts to 1,464 out of which 473 vacancies are for Grade 'C' and 991 vacancies are for Grade 'D' posts.

The Commission is yet to announce the result for the Skill Test conducted for Stenographer recruitment 2018. The Skill Test and Document Verification of candidates who qualify in the written test are conducted by regional SSC offices.

Meanwhile, SSC has released the Detailed Option Form for Stenographer Grade 'C' and Grade 'D' exam 2018. In the detailed option form candidates have to indicate their options in the order of preference.

Now that the Detailed Option Form has been released, it is expected that SSC will release Stenographer 2018 final result soon.

"Final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination and the preference of Posts/ Departments exercised by them at the time of Document Verification," reads the recruitment advertisement.

While preparing the final merit the Commission will consider normalized scores secured by candidates in the computer-based exam.

