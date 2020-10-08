SBI Specialist Officer Recruitment: Registration Ends Today

SBI SO recruitment 2020: Apply at sbi.co.in

State Bank of India (SBI) will close the registration link for recruitment of specialist cadre officers. Application forms are available on the website, sbi.co.in. Candidates can fill and submit it if they haven't. Along with the minimum educational qualification candidates should also have work experience to be eligible for the post.

Selection to SBI SO posts will be through interview. There will be no written exam.

SOs will recruited as Deputy Manager Security, Manager (Retail Products), Data Trainer, Data Translator, Senior Consultant Analyst, Assistant General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture), Data Protection Officer, Deputy Manager (Data Scientist), Manager (Data Scientist), Deputy Manager (System Officer), Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-III), Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-II), Portfolio Management Specialist (Scale-II), Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-III), Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-II), Risk Specialist- Enterprise (Scale-II) and Risk Specialist- IND AS (Scale-III) posts.

Today the registration also closes for the two year post-doctoral research fellowship. Candidates having Ph.D in Banking or Finance or IT or Economics related to BFSI sector with at least 3 years' post qualification experience in teaching or research work in universities like IIMs, IITs, ISB, XLRI or equivalent are eligible to apply for research fellowship. Candidates with work experience in Consultancy can also apply.

