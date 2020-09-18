SBI Offers 2-Year Post Doctoral Research Fellowship

SBI announces two year research fellowship

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced two year post-doctoral research fellowship for which candidates having Ph.D in Banking or Finance or IT or Economics related to BFSI sector are eligible to apply. Candidates must have minimum 3 years' post qualification experience in teaching or research work in universities like IIMs, IITs, ISB, XLRI or equivalent. Candidates with work experience in Consultancy can also apply.

Application forms for the fellowship is available on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The last date for submission of applications is October 8.

Apply Online

After selection candidates are likely to start work at State Bank Institute of Leadership, Kolkata.

As stated in the notification, SBI seeks that the applicants should have made outstanding professional contributions (as first or second authors only) to publications of papers/ articles in leading, high impact ‘A' Category journals and should have consistently good academic record and demonstrated research skills.

Upon selection, candidates will receive fixed monthly stipend of Rs 1,00,000 and one time endowment of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh at the end of two years in case of exemplary research performance/ international publications in reputed journals based on assessment of Performance Review Committee.

Candidates will be selected through interview. Interview with presentation will carry 100 marks and the qualifying marks will be decided by the Bank.

