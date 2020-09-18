SBI Announces Recruitment Of Specialist Cadre Officers, Selection Through Interview

State Bank of India (SBI) has announced recruitment of specialist cadre officers. Application forms are available on the website, sbi.co.in. Candidates can fill and submit it on or before October 8.

State Bank of India (SBI) has announced recruitment of specialist cadre officers. Application forms are available on the website, sbi.co.in. Candidates can fill and submit it on or before October 8. Candidates with work experience are eligible for these posts. There will be no written exam and selection to these posts will be through interview.

Vacancy Details

  • Deputy Manager Security: 28 posts
  • Manager (Retail Products): 5 posts
  • Data Trainer: 1 post
  • Data Translator: 1 post
  • Senior Consultant Analyst: 1 post
  • Assistant General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture): 1 post
  • Data Protection Officer: 1 post
  • Deputy Manager (Data Scientist): 11 posts
  • Manager (Data Scientist): 11 posts
  • Deputy Manager (System Officer): 5 posts
  • Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-III): 5 posts
  • Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-II): 5 posts
  • Portfolio Management Specialist (Scale-II): 3 posts
  • Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-III): 2 posts
  • Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-II): 2 posts
  • Risk Specialist- Enterprise (Scale-II): 1 post
  • Risk Specialist- IND AS (Scale-III): 4 posts

While selection to all the posts will be on regular basis, the selection to Data Protection Officer will be on contract basis.

