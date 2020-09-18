SBI Announces Recruitment Of Specialist Cadre Officers, Selection Through Interview

SBI recruitment 2020: Apply for Specialist Officer posts

State Bank of India (SBI) has announced recruitment of specialist cadre officers. Application forms are available on the website, sbi.co.in. Candidates can fill and submit it on or before October 8. Candidates with work experience are eligible for these posts. There will be no written exam and selection to these posts will be through interview.

Vacancy Details

Deputy Manager Security: 28 posts

Manager (Retail Products): 5 posts

Data Trainer: 1 post

Data Translator: 1 post

Senior Consultant Analyst: 1 post

Assistant General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture): 1 post

Data Protection Officer: 1 post

Deputy Manager (Data Scientist): 11 posts

Manager (Data Scientist): 11 posts

Deputy Manager (System Officer): 5 posts

Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-III): 5 posts

Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-II): 5 posts

Portfolio Management Specialist (Scale-II): 3 posts

Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-III): 2 posts

Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-II): 2 posts

Risk Specialist- Enterprise (Scale-II): 1 post

Risk Specialist- IND AS (Scale-III): 4 posts

While selection to all the posts will be on regular basis, the selection to Data Protection Officer will be on contract basis.

