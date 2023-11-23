SBI Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited For 5,280 Circle Based Officer Posts, Check Details

SBI Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the post at sbi.co.in/web/careers.
The State Bank of India (SBI) is currently accepting applications for Circle Based Officer (CBO) posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5,280 vacancies. Those interested and eligible can apply for the post on the official website of the bank, sbi.co.in/web/careers. The registration window opened on November 22, with a deadline of December 12. The examination is scheduled to be held in January 2024.
The details of the circle-wise vacancies are as follows:
- Ahmedabad circle: 430
- Amaravati: 400
- Bengaluru: 380
- Bhopal: 450
- Bhubaneswar: 250
- Chandigarh: 300
- Chennai: 125
- North Eastern: 250
- Hyderabad: 425
- Jaipur: 500
- Lucknow: 600
- Kolkata: 230
- Maharashtra: 300
- Mumbai Metro: 90
- New Delhi: 300
- Thiruvananthapuram: 250
Eligibility criteria:
Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree or its equivalent in any discipline to be eligible for these positions. Individuals with qualifications in Medicine, Engineering, Chartered Accountancy, or Cost Accountancy are also eligible to apply.
Age limit:
- As of October 31, 2023, candidates should be between 21 and 30 years old (born on or before October 31, 2002, and after November 1, 1993).
- Reserved category candidates will receive the relaxation in the upper age limit.
Application fee:
The application fee for SBI CBO 2023 is Rs 750 for general category candidates, while applicants from SC, ST, and PwD categories are exempt from paying the fee.
Selection process:
The selection process comprises three stages: an online test (objective and descriptive), screening, and an interview.
Online test structure:
- Objective test: This section, carrying 120 marks, includes four segments with separate timings. The total duration for this test is 2 hours.
- Descriptive test: The duration of this section is 30 minutes. It will be a test of English language (letter writing & essay) with two questions, totalling 50 marks.
