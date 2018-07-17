SBI PO Prelims Result 2018: Marks Released @ Sbi.co.in, Know How To Check

SBI has released the marks of the candidates who have appeared in the preliminary examination of the recruitment of Probationary Officers in State Bank of India.

Jobs | | Updated: July 17, 2018 22:41 IST
SBI PO Prelims Marks 2018: SBI has released the marks of the candidates who have appeared in the preliminary examination of the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) in the bank. SBI PO Prelims marks secured by the candidate can be accessed from the official website now. State Bank of India (SBI) released the SBI PO Prelims results yesterday. The candidates will be able able to access their SBI PO Prelims marks after entering their registration number or roll number along with their date of birth at the official website of the bank, sbi.co.in.

Next state in the recruitment of POs in SBI is the main examination, which is scheduled to be held on August 4. The admit card window of SBI PO Main examination 2018 is expected to be open on July 20.

SBI PO main examination will consist of an objective type test for 200 marks and a descriptive type test for 50 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be online. Candidates will have to answer Descriptive test by typing on the computer. Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after completion of the Objective Test.
 

SBI PO Prelims Marks 2018: How to check

Follow these steps to check your SBI PO 2018 marks:

Step I : Go to the official website of State Bank of India, sbi.co.in
Step II : Go to the Latest Announcement tab from home page.
Step III : There, go to Probationary Officers recruitment link.
Step IV : Click on the marks link provided there.
Step V : Check for your registration number in the pdf.
On the next page open, enter your roll number and date of birth or registration number and date of birth

Step IV : Submit the details
Step VI : Check your SBI PO Prelims marks

Click here for more Jobs News
 

