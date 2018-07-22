SBI PO Main Admit Card 2018 Released @ Sbi.co.in/careers; Download Now

SBI PO Main Admit Card 2018: Download Now From Sbi.co.in/careers

SBI PO Main Admit Card 2018: India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for SBI PO Main examination on the official website. SBI PO admit card can be accessed from the official website of the bank, sbi.co.in/careers. Next stage in the recruitment of SBO POs in is the main examination, which is scheduled to be held on August 4. The SBI PO Main admit card window was opened recently. The career section of SBI had released the SBI PO Prelims results and SBI PO Prelims marks last week.

SBI PO main examination will consist of an objective type test for 200 marks and a descriptive type test for 50 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be online.

Candidates will have to answer Descriptive test by typing on the computer. Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after completion of the Objective Test.

SBI PO Main Admit Card 2018: How to download

SBI PO Main Admit Card 2018: Download Now From Sbi.co.in/careers

Follow these steps to download your SBI PO Main admit card 2018:

Step One : Visit the official website of State Bank of India, sbi.co.in

Step Two : Click on the Career link given on the top of the home page.

Step Three : On next page, click on "Current Openings"

Step Four : Next, go to Probationary Officers recruitment link.

Step Five : Click on the SBI PO main admit link provided there.

Step V : On next page insert Registration number and Password.

SBI is expected to release the SBI Clerk Prelims exam results soon on the official website.

Click here for more Jobs News