Share EMAIL PRINT SBI Junior Associates Exam Admit Card Tomorrow New Delhi: SBI will release admit cards Junior Associates preliminary exam, tomorrow. The prelims exam will be held on June/ July. As of now no exact date has been announced by SBI. Online registration for SBI Junior Associates post was held in January-February 2018. With more than 9000 vacancies open for recruitment, this is one of the biggest recruitment of the year conducted in the banking sector. Candidates can download the SBI Junior Associates admit card at the official website sbi.co.in/careers by using using registration number/ roll number and date of birth/ password.



'Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by the Bank (approximately 10 times the numbers of vacancies, subject to availability) will be shortlisted for the main exam from the list of all candidates arranged in descending order of aggregate marks scored. No minimum qualifying marks for individual subject as well as for aggregate (overall) are prescribed,' reads the official notification released by the Bank regarding the selection process.



SBI Junior Associates prelims exam will comprise of three sections carrying a total of 100 marks; the exam duration will be 1 hour. Questions will be asked from English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability subjects.



