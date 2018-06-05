SBI Junior Associates Exam Admit Card Tomorrow

'Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by the Bank (approximately 10 times the numbers of vacancies, subject to availability) will be shortlisted for the main exam from the list of all candidates arranged in descending order of aggregate marks scored. No minimum qualifying marks for individual subject as well as for aggregate (overall) are prescribed,' reads the official notification released by the Bank regarding the selection process.
CommentsSBI Junior Associates prelims exam will comprise of three sections carrying a total of 100 marks; the exam duration will be 1 hour. Questions will be asked from English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability subjects.
