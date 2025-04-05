SBI PO Result 2025 Announced, Check Steps To Access Results

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the results for the Probationary Officers (PO) Recruitment 2025. Candidates who appeared in the exam held on March 8, 16 and 24 can check their results on the website. They will be required to enter their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth to check the results.



Candidates who have qualified the pre exam will now be eligible to appear in the Main exam. The Main exam is expected to take place in April or May 2025. Eligible candidates can apply through the official SBI website. Applicants who qualify the Main exam will be required to qualify the interviews.



This recruitment drive aims to fill 600 vacancies for the post of Probationary Officers. Of the total 600 vacancies, 586 are for regular posts, divided into categories: General (240), OBC (158), EWS (58), SC (87), and ST (43). Additionally, 14 backlog posts are reserved for ST candidates. Eligible candidates must have a bachelor's degree (passed or appearing) in any discipline from a recognised university in India.

Steps to check result