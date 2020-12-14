SBI Junior Associates Main Exam Result This Month

SBI Clerk Result 2020: SBI junior associates main exam result will be released in December.

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the result of the Junior Associates main exam this month. "The result of main exam is likely to be declared by the end of December, 2020," the SBI has notified. The exam was held on October 31.

For the main exam candidates were shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the preliminary exam which was held in February-March.

After the main exam there will be a test of the local language opted by the candidate.

"Those who qualify for selection and produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be subjected to any Language test. In case of others (qualified for selection), specified opted local language test will be conducted after provisional selection but before joining. Candidates not found proficient in specified opted local language would be disqualified," reads the official notification.

After the appointment, candidates will be on probation for a period of 6 months. Newly recruited Junior Associates will be required to complete e-lessons as prescribed by the bank during the probation, for getting confirmed in the Bank.

The recruitment was notified in January.

Click here for more Jobs News