SBI Clerk Exam Deferred For Rain Hit Regions

The revised date of the examination will be notified and advised subsequently, reads the notice.

State Bank of India (SBI)'s clerk main exam has been deferred in regions worst affected by rain. The exam is being held today, nationwide, except at Belgaum (Karnataka) and Kolhapur (Maharashtra). The exam has been cancelled, for today, in all centres of Kerala. "The revised date of the examination will be notified and advised subsequently," said the exam notice released by the Central Recruitment & Promotion Department, Corporate Centre, SBI.

Also, "due to certain unavoidable circumstances, the Main Examination scheduled to be held on 10.08.2019 at Srinagar, Jammu and Samba has been deferred," reads another notice released on the exam.

It is expected that close to 90 thousand candidates are appearing for the SBI clerk exam.

The exam is computer-based and will be of 2 hours and 40 minutes duration. The exam will test four core areas - financial awareness, English language, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning ability and computer aptitude.

Candidates who have qualified the prelims are eligible to take this test.

Through this, SBI will select candidates for appointment as Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) in clerical cadre. The job has no provision for inter circle or inter state transfer. After the main exam there will be a test for knowledge of local language. Candidates who have produced 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be required to undergo the language test.

A total of 8653 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.