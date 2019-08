9 Dead, 43,000 Evacuated In Flood-hit Karnataka

Nearly 17,000 people are taking shelter in relief camps.

Nearly 43,000 people have so far been evacuated from flood-hit and rain-affected areas of Karnataka, where the rain fury has left nine people dead, authorities said on Thursday.

The worst-hit was Belagavi district, where six persons have lost their lives, while 40,180 people have been evacuated.

Two persons lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Uttara Kannada district, from where 3,088 people have been evacuated till date, and one in Shivamogga, according to official figures.

Nearly 17,000 people are taking shelter in relief camps.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is currently camping in Belagavi supervising relief and rescue operations.

On Thursday, he visited rain-affected Shivajinagar and Gandhinagar areas of Belagavi.

"Releases from reservoirs are well coordinated and as per protocol to prevent inundation of downstream areas. The villages likely to be affected due to heavy discharge have been identified and necessary precautions taken", an official statement said.

A total of 43,858 people from affected districts in northern, coastal and Malnad regions have so far been evacuated by joint rescue teams comprising Fire and Emergency department, State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force and Army, official sources said.

District administrations are on high alert and are prepared to tackle any emergency arising out of heavy discharge from reservoirs, the statement said. "The flood situation is under control", it said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.