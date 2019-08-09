LIVE Updates: Heavy Rain In Kerala, 4 Districts On Red Alert; Kochi Airport Shuts After Flooding

New Delhi:
The water level in Periyar river and a canal near the airport has been rising.
The state of Kerala and its people are sort of having a deja vu moment. Flight operations at Cochin International Airport in Kerala have been stopped till 3 pm on Sunday due to heavy rain, airport officials said today. The water level in Periyar river and a canal near the airport has been rising. Flight operations were stopped till 9 am today, but it had to be extended after the apron area at the Kochi airport got flooded, Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) posted on its Facebook page.
A red alert has been issued for four districts in Kerala where rains have left some villages submerged and isolated from the rest of the state. Kerala State Disaster Management Authority issued red alert for Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode this morning. Around 22,165 people have been evacuated to safety and are lodged in 315 camps across the state. Schools and colleges are shut in all 14 districts of the southern state today, except state capital Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.
Here are the highlights on weather in Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa:
"We strongly recommend that your communications plan include a backup means. Keep your phone charged. Follow instructions from local officials. Listen to instructions regarding evacuation or sheltering. If advised to evacuate, do so immediately," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted.
Rahul Gandhi too expressed concerns over the situation in some states of the country and urged his party workers to help the affected areas. The flood situation in my parliamentary constituency, Wayanad is grim. I'm monitoring the situation closely & have spoken to the Kerala chief minister and key Government officials to expedite relief. I will be reaching out to PM Modi as well to brief him & request Central Govt. assistance.
12 rescue teams of Navy have left last night for Sangli by road in state govt transport after the Air lift was aborted due to unfavorable weather condition in Kolhapur and Sangli. Police escorts were provided for a green corridor till Sangli. These 12 Navy teams will be deployed today in Sangli in addition to the teams already present in Kolhapur.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday night held a meeting with government and State Disaster Management Authority officials, and said a serious situation prevails in parts of the state, especially in Wayanad.
Over 8,000 people have been evacuated from flooded areas in several districts, they said. Thunderstorm with wind speed up to 50 kmph have has been forecast to hit Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur. Kerala has asked the centre to send 10 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to the state. Seven of these teams are expected to reach today. One NDRF team has been already positioned in Idukki.
An entire cluster of homes of plantation workers at a tea estate in Wayanad was swept away by a landslide on Thursday evening. At least 150 are trapped under the debris and 200 are injured, officials said. A team of the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the fire department are at the site.
Kerala: A landslide occurred in Puthumala, Wayanad, yesterday. Rescue operations underway.
