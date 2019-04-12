SBI Clerk 2019 Exam Pattern: No Sectional, Aggregate Pass Mark Criteria In SBI Clerical Prelims Exam

For selection to Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre, the State Bank of India (SBI) will conduct the first phase exam in June. Candidates who qualify the exam, also known as the prelims, will be eligible to take the main exam in August. There will be a language test in the opted local language. The language test will be held after qualifying the online main examination but before joining the Bank. Candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be required to undergo the language test.

In the prelims, there will be no sectional or aggregate cut off. However each of the section will have separate timing. There will be negative marking as well. For every wrong answer 1/4th of the mark assigned to the question will be deducted.

The prelims exam will carry a total of 100 marks and will comprise three sections: English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability. Candidates will be allowed 1 hour to take the test.

The Bank will select candidates approximately 10 times the numbers of vacancies for the main exam.

Graduates in the age group of 20-28 years are eligible for the SBI Junior Associates post. There will be no interview in the selection process. Also, there is no provision for Inter Circle Transfer / Inter State Transfer for Junior Associates to be recruited.

A total of 8,653 vacancies have been announced by the SBI for Junior Associates post.

