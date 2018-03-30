RRB Recruitment 2018: Last Date To Register On March 31; 25 Million Applications Received So Far

As per reports, more than 25 million candidates have applied for 89409 posts advertised. RRB has advertised for recruitment after four years. Railway currently employs 1.3 million people has not recruited in the last couple of years and has now begun to feel the attrition.
RRB Recruitment Selection Process
For the post of ALP/Technician, Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted in two stages. The first stage CBT will be of 60 minutes duration and will have 75 questions. The question paper will have questions from Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness on current affairs. The second stage CBT will have two parts.
The duration for the second stage CBT will be 2 hours and 30 minutes. For part A, 90 minutes will be given. Part A will have questions from Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Basic Science and Engineering, and General Awareness on Current Affairs. For Part B, 60 minutes duration is allotted. This part is qualifying in nature and shall have questions from the trade syllabus prescribed by Director General of Employment & Training (DGET).
Comments
Click here for more Jobs News