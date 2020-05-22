RRB NTPC Exam Agency: Railways Likely To Conduct Pre-Bid Meeting Through Video Conferencing

RRB NTPC exam date will be decided after an exam conducting agency is finalised.

Indian Railways is yet to finalise an exam conducting agency for the RRB NTPC test. While open tenders for an exam agency were floated before, the pre-bid meeting and opening date of the bids were deferred in view of preventive measures to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and due to the extension in the lockdown period.

As per the latest tender related document released by the RRBs on their website, on May 14, the pre-bid conference is scheduled to be held at RRB Chennai's office and is likely to be held through video conferencing depending on the prevalent situation.

The RRB NTPC exam date will be decided after an exam conducting agency is finalised, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had informed the parliament in March. He had said that the open tenders have already been floated for the RRB NTPC and various Posts of Ministerial and Isolated Categories recruitment, while, the tendering process for engaging vendor is under way in RRC Group D recruitment.

RRB NTPC is a recruitment test for selection to non-technical popular categories (NTPC) posts in railways like Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master posts. Close to 1.3 crore candidates have applied for the RRB NTPC posts.

The exam was supposed to be held by the railway recruitment boards or the RRBs, which until now have conducted several recruitment for the national transporter until now.

After huge number of applications were received for the RRB NTPC recruitment, the railways decided to rope in an external exam agency. Indian Railways had notified candidates about this in September, 2019.

The exam conducting agency or ECA will conduct multiple stages of Computer Based Test, Computer Based Aptitude/Typing Skill Test, Document Verification and all other related services related to the recruitment.

RRB NTPC was notified in February, 2019.

Click here for more Jobs News