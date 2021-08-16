Indian Railways To Activate RRB NTPC Answer Key Links Soon

RRB NTPC answer key objections will be allowed till August 23

The Railway Recruitment Boards or RRBs of Indian Railways will release the answer keys and objection links today for the first Computer Based Test or CBT of RRB NTPC exams that were held from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021. The RRB NTPC or non-technical popular category notification (CEN 01/2019) was released in 2019 and the country's largest public sector employer will fill 35,208 vacancies in various posts including Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper and other posts. The RRB NTPC answer key links will be released online today evening on the official websites of various railway boards.

The objections in regard to the RRB NTPC answers keys can be raised till August 23, according to a notification released by the Board.

Detailed procedures and other details on this will also be released online on the official websites.

"In order to enable candidates who appeared in this CBT-1 to view their question papers, responses and answer keys, a link has been provided on the websites of RRBs which will be active from 16.08.2021 @ 20:00 Hrs to 23.08.2021 @ 23:59 Hrs," said a notification regarding RRB NTPC answer key.

RRB NTPC answer key: Important dates

RRB NTPC answer key: The links for keys, questions and objections will be released online on August 16

Viewing of the question paper, responses and keys: From August 16, 2021, 20:00 hrs onwards

Raising of objections against the questions, options and keys and online fee payment: From August 18, 2021, 20:00 hrs onwards

Closing of the viewing of question paper, objection raising and payment window: August 23, 2021 at 23:59 hrs

Candidates would need to pay Rs50 plus applicable bank service charges per question for raising objections.

In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid by the candidates will be refunded and the refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

"Candidates are advised to raise objection(s), if any, well before the final date and time i.e. 23.08.2021 at 23:59 Hrs after which no representation from the candidates on the questions/options/key etc. will be entertained," the RRB NTPC answer key notification said.

