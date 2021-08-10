Indian Railways To Activate Exam Fee Refund Links Soon; Important Points

The update link will be provided on the official websites of the RRBs.

The Indian Railways will on Wednesday start the process for updating the bank details of RRB NTPC candidates for refund of examination fees. According to a notification released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), one of the hiring arms of the Indian Railways, the link for updating the account details of the candidates who had appeared for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) first tier exam will be activated from 10.00 am, August 11.

The link will be provided on the official websites of the RRBs that includes RRB Chennai, RRB Mumbai, RRB Bangalore, RRB Kolkata and RRB Chandigarh.

According to the notice released by the Boards on RRB NTPC, an "Update Bank Account Link" will be available till August 31.

Direct links of RRBs

Click on the RRB websites given here to access the update links:

RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ajmer RRB Allahabad RRB Bangalore RRB Bhopal RRB Bhubaneshwar RRB Bilaspur RRB Chandigarh RRB Chennai RRB Gorakhpur RRB Guwahati RRB Jammu RRB Kolkata RRB Malda RRB Mumbai RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Patna RRB Ranchi RRB Secunderabad RRB Siliguri RRB Thiruvananthapuram

The RRB NTPC notification has also said SMS and email will also be sent to the candidates who had attended the Computer Based Test or CBT-1 held from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021 in seven phases to their registered email id and mobile number to provide their correct bank account details.

One help menu will be provided to get any clarification or help in case of any trouble while submitting the bank details, it said.

A total of 1.26 crore candidates had registered for the RRB NTPC exam which is being held to fill 35,208 vacancies in various NTPC posts of Indian Railways which are Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper and other posts.

The RRBs had notified earlier that the candidates who appear for the recruitment exam are entitled to get the refund of their examination fee (which was Rs 250 for SC, ST, ExSM, PwBD, female, minority, EBC and transgender candidates, and Rs 400 for others), after deduction of banking or service charges as applicable.

Candidates would need their registration details to login to the RRB NTPC application page.