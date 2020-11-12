Railway NTPC Exam In December, Over 1.2 Crore Candidates To Appear

RRB NTPC, other exams from December 15. Over 2 crore candidates have registered.

As per the update given by the Railway Ministry on September 5, the RRB NTPC exam will begin on December 15. The exam will be held for the selection of candidates to railways' non-technical popular category post. The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) will conduct the exam. Along with RRB NTPC exam, exams will also be held for selection to Ministerial and Isolated category posts and Group D posts in Indian Railways. The complete schedule of RRB NTPC and RRB group D exam has not been announced yet. The exam for RRB Ministerial and Isolated category posts will be held from December 15 to 23.

As of now, it is not clear that for how many days this exam would continue. The RRB group D exam, notified in 2018, was held in 152 shifts with 1,64,026 candidates per shift. A total of 1,89,82,719 candidates had registered for the exam.

Admit cards for the exam can be expected soon. As a general rule, which the RRBs have followed in previous exams, candidates are intimated about the exam city and date before the admit cards are issued. Admit cards or call letters are issued to candidates a minimum of 4 days before the exam.

"No call letter will be sent by post. The CBT Centre, date and shift indicated in the e-call letter shall be final," the RRBs have said in the exam notification.

Candidates have to download the RRB NTPC admit card and the RRB group D admit card from the official websites.

Candidates who appear for the RRB NTPC exam will get a refund on the fee which they had submitted during filling the application form. Also, in case the vacancies are cancelled the fee of those candidates will be returned who have appeared for the exam.

