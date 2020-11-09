RRB Group D Exam Begins On December 15: Know About Computer-Based Test

RRB group D exam will begin on December 15.

The RRB Group D exam will begin on December 15. Indian Railways had notified on September 5 that it will begin the computer-based test in December to fill over 1.4 lakh vacancies which include 103769 group D posts; among other vacancies are NTPC (non-technical popular categories like guards, office clerks, commercial clerks etc), 1663 for Isolated & Ministerial categories (Steno and Teachers etc) posts.

The exam will be conducted by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs).

As per the data released by the RRBs in September 2019, a total of 1,15,67,248 applications have been registered for the RRB group D exam.

Selection to group D posts will be through a computer-based test and physical efficiency test. This will be followed by verification of documents and medical examination.

The computer-based test will comprise questions related to general science, mathematics, general intelligence and reasoning and general awareness. There will be negative marking and one-third of the total marks will be deducted for each wrong answer, the RRBs have mentioned in the exam notification.

The RRBs have also said that if required a second computer-based test may be held and the first one will be considered as qualifying in nature. "Where a second stage CBT is deemed necessary and held, the Railway Administration reserves the right to treat the first stage CBT as a qualifying test for the purpose of shortlisting a reasonable number of candidates for the second stage," the boards have mentioned in the notification.

