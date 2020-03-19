RRB NTPC 2019: Exam Pattern For 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) Explained

RRB NTPC 2019 exam dates may be announced soon by Indian Railway

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to announce exam dates for NTPC recruitment in the coming days. RRB Chennai, on March 2, had invited tender from competent exam conducting authorities for conducting the computer-based test for NTPC posts. The delay in the recruitment process, Indian Railway has maintained, was because of the delay in finding an agency which would conduct the CBT seamlessly.

RRB NTPC was the first recruitment to be announced by Indian Railway in 2019. Total 10,628 vacancies were announced. Later 69 vacancies available with DLW were cancelled and 66 vacancies were included for Visually Impaired candidates.

For NTPC recruitment, Indian Railway had announced that there would be two stages of Computer Based Test (CBT), followed by a Skill Test and a subsequent Document Verification process.

RRBs are expected to announce the date for first stage CBT soon. The first stage CBT will be common for all notified posts. The exam will be of 90 minutes' duration. There would be 100 questions in total covering three topics - General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence and Reasoning.

There would be 40 questions in General Awareness section, and 40 question each in Mathematics, and Reasoning sections. The difficulty-level of the questions would be in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts.

