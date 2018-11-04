RRB Group D Admit Card For Upcoming Dates; How To Download

RRB Group D Exam 2018: RRB Group D recruitment process is going on. RRB Group D CBT began on September 17 and will end on December 17, 2018. RRB Group D recruitment is one of the largest government recruitment drives in recent times. With close to 1.89 crore candidates due to appear for the Group D examination, RRBs have taken every precaution to conduct the exam in a fair and unbiased manner.

RRB Group D admit cards are released four days prior to the exam. The admit cards could be downloaded from the official websites of the respective RRBs. Here's a step-by-step tutorial of how to download your RRB Group D admit card:

Step one: Go to official RRB website (direct links here).

Step two: Click on the download link for e-call letter. It is the first link in the CEN 02/2018 list. The layout may be different for different RRB websites. Make sure that you click on the call letter link given for CEN 02/2018 recruitment only.

Step three: Enter your user id and date of birth correctly.

Step four: Submit and download your RRB Group D admit card.

After downloading the RRB Group D admit card, you must check the information mentioned on the admit card and see if it's correct.

In order to help candidates locate their respective exam centres, RRBs have also provided the google map link for the exam centre on the admit card. Use the link provided to get the exact location of the exam centre and take note of nearby landmark.

On the day of the exam, apart from the RRB Group D admit card, you also need to carry a valid photo identity proof. Details here.

In another news, UP STF recently uncovered a cheating scam. Seven people including a Delhi University graduate and a railway trackman were arrested allegedly providing "solvers" to candidates appearing for Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examinations.