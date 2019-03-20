Indian Railway Releases Important Notice For RRB Group D Fee Refund Process

RRB Group D 2018 fee refund process will be initiated soon

RRB Group D 2018: Indian Railway has released an important update about RRB Group D recruitment which was announced last year. RRB Group D result for Computer-based test has already been announced and now RRBs will begin the fee refund process. RRBs would refund examination fee to the candidates who had attended CBT for RRB Group D posts advertised in 2018. RRB Group D exam was conducted from September 2018 to December 2018.

Though candidates had provided bank details at the time of RRB Group D application, it has come to the notice of the boards that the refund was not successful/could not be initiated for many candidates due to following reason(s):

a) Incorrect bank details furnished by candidates such as incorrect account number, incorrect IFSC code of the bank branch, filling up of customer ID in place of account number etc.

b) Same account number furnished for large number of candidates.

c) Account number not provided by the candidates.

RRBs will provide such candidates another opportunity to correct their bank account details.

"Accordingly an Update Bank Account Link will be provided on the official websites of RRBs which will be live from 22/03/2019 to 28/03/2019. SMS and email will also be sent to these candidates on 22/03/2019 to correct/provide their correct Bank Account Details."

The link to correct bank details will be activated on RRB official website on March 22, 2019. Candidates should make sure that they submit correct Bank Account Number and IFSC Code because modification in the bank details will not be possible after submission.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.