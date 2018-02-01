East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2018: Online Application Started @ Rrcecr.gov.in; Check Details Here Railway Recruitment Cell of the East Central Railways has published a notification for the recruitment of apprentice position in various locations like Patna, Samastipur, Dhanbad and Chandauli.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2018: Online Application Started @ Rrcecr.gov.in New Delhi: Railway Recruitment Cell of the East Central Railways has published a notification for the recruitment of apprentice position in various locations like Patna, Samastipur, Dhanbad and Chandauli. Online applications are invited now from candidates for Apprenticeship in the designated trades at Divisions/Units in the jurisdiction of East Central Railway against 1898 vacancies, said the East Central Railways notification. The online application for this East Central Railways apprentice recruitment has started from January 30 and it will be concluded by February 28.



East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2018: Mode of Selection



Selection for Apprenticeship training in East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2018 will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification for a particular Division/Unit. The merit list will be prepared taking the average of the %age marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation (with minimum 50% (aggregate marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.



For the purpose of calculation of percentage of matriculation, marks obtained by the candidates in all subjects will be reckoned and not on the basis of marks of any subject or a group of subjects, said the notification.



East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2018: Eligibility Conditions



The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on January 30, 2018. The upper age limit is relaxable for following specified categories to the extent indicated below:



i) By 5 years for candidates belonging to SC/ST communities.



ii) By 3 years for candidates belonging to OBC communities.



iii) For Persons with Disabilities(PWD) -10 years for UR, 13 years for OBC and 15 years for SC/ST candidates.



iv) Relaxation for Ex-servicemen in the age will be total Military service plus 3 years subject to

completion of at least six months regular stretch service.



East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2018: Educational Qualification



The candidate must have passed Matric/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate, from recognized Board and ITI in relevant trade (i.eNational Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training).



Click here for more





Railway Recruitment Cell of the East Central Railways has published a notification for the recruitment of apprentice position in various locations like Patna, Samastipur, Dhanbad and Chandauli. Online applications are invited now from candidates for Apprenticeship in the designated trades at Divisions/Units in the jurisdiction of East Central Railway against 1898 vacancies, said the East Central Railways notification. The online application for this East Central Railways apprentice recruitment has started from January 30 and it will be concluded by February 28.Selection for Apprenticeship training in East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2018 will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification for a particular Division/Unit. The merit list will be prepared taking the average of the %age marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation (with minimum 50% (aggregate marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.For the purpose of calculation of percentage of matriculation, marks obtained by the candidates in all subjects will be reckoned and not on the basis of marks of any subject or a group of subjects, said the notification.The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on January 30, 2018. The upper age limit is relaxable for following specified categories to the extent indicated below:i) By 5 years for candidates belonging to SC/ST communities.ii) By 3 years for candidates belonging to OBC communities.iii) For Persons with Disabilities(PWD) -10 years for UR, 13 years for OBC and 15 years for SC/ST candidates.iv) Relaxation for Ex-servicemen in the age will be total Military service plus 3 years subject tocompletion of at least six months regular stretch service. The candidate must have passed Matric/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate, from recognized Board and ITI in relevant trade (i.eNational Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training).Click here for more Jobs News