East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2018: Online Application Started @ Rrcecr.gov.in; Check Details Here

East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2018: Mode of Selection
Selection for Apprenticeship training in East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2018 will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification for a particular Division/Unit. The merit list will be prepared taking the average of the %age marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation (with minimum 50% (aggregate marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.
For the purpose of calculation of percentage of matriculation, marks obtained by the candidates in all subjects will be reckoned and not on the basis of marks of any subject or a group of subjects, said the notification.
East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2018: Eligibility Conditions
The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on January 30, 2018. The upper age limit is relaxable for following specified categories to the extent indicated below:
i) By 5 years for candidates belonging to SC/ST communities.
ii) By 3 years for candidates belonging to OBC communities.
iii) For Persons with Disabilities(PWD) -10 years for UR, 13 years for OBC and 15 years for SC/ST candidates.
iv) Relaxation for Ex-servicemen in the age will be total Military service plus 3 years subject to
completion of at least six months regular stretch service.
East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2018: Educational Qualification
Comments
Click here for more Jobs News