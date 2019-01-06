Last Day Today To Submit Bank Details For RRB Exam Fee Refund

Last day to submit bank details for exam fee refund is today

Today is the last date to submit correct bank details for exam fee refund for RRB ALP and Technicians post. Earlier the last date was December 31, 2018 which was later extended for 6 more days. RRBs have extended the last date twice now. Railway is refunding fee for candidates who appeared in the first CBT after applying for the ALP, Technician recruitment advertised by Indian Railway.

Candidates, who had appeared for the computer-based exam conducted for recruitment of assistant loco pilot and technicians, will receive a refund on the exam fees deposited by them during registration process. While candidates belonging to reserved categories will receive a total refund, those belonging to general category will receive a part of it.

Candidates are advised to provide bank details correctly in the online form. If bank account or IFSC details are incorrect, candidate will not receive any refund in their account.

The decision to refund application fee was taken after candidates protested an abrupt hike in the application fee. The notification for ALP and Technician recruitment was released in February 2018.

Indian Railway has announced a similar fee refund policy for the recently announced Junior Engineer recruitment too. The online application process for the Junior Engineer and other vacancies announced by Railways is going on through the official websites of the regional RRBs.

