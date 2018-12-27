Railway Recruitment Boards Extend Last Date For Bank Account Detail Correction

RRBs have extended the last date for bank account detail correction

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have extended the last date for correction of Bank account details for refund of examination fee. Now, the candidates who had appeared for the first Computer-based Test (CBT) which was conducted for the recruitment of ALP and Technician posts can login and correct their bank account details till December 31, 2018.

Earlier the last date for correction was December 25, 2018. However, the boards later decided to extend the last date for bank account detail correction. Consequently the link to make corrections will remain available till December 31.

"Candidates whose refund transaction has failed due to incorrect bank account details have been intimated regarding the failure of refund through SMS and email," said a notice released on RRB Bhopal website.

Candidates who have appeared for the railway exam for assistant loco pilot and technician recruitment, will receive a refund on the exam fees deposited by them during registration process. While candidates belonging to reserved categories will receive a total refund, those belonging to general category will receive a part of it.

The decision to refund fee came after candidates protested an abrupt hike in the fees soon after the recruitment notification, CEN 01/2018, was released in February.

