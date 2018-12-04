RRB ALP Result 2018: RRB Bhopal Publishes Notice On Revised Result Date, Withdraws Later

RRB Bhopal Publishes Notice On ALP Revised Result Date, Withdraws Later

RRB ALP Result 2018: RRB Bhopal, earlier today, uploaded a notice on its official website about the impending revised shortlist for RRB ALP, Technician first CBT. The notice detailed information on the RRB ALP 2nd CBT and also informed that the revised result for RRB ALP 1st CBT will likely be released on December 20, 2018. However, RRB Bhopal has withdrawn the notice and the pdf for the notice cannot be found on the official website anymore.

According to the notice, the RRB ALP revised result for first CBT was to be released on or before December 20, 2018. Consequent to the result declaration date very close to the earlier announced date of second CBT (December 24), the date for RRB ALP Technician second CBT was also postponed.

The notice said that the RRB ALP second CBT will be conducted on January 21, 22, and 23, 2019.

In all likelihood, RRBs will upload the same notice again after some time. There is, however, a slight chance that there might be some change in the information.

Candidates waiting for the RRB ALP revised result are advised to keep visiting the official websites of the respective RRBs for correct update on result declaration and 2nd CBT date.

It's been a month since RRBs first released the result for RRB ALP 1st stage CBT. RRBs on November 12 informed candidates that it was going through representations received from candidates on the final answer key and will release a revised shortlist.

A revised shortlist means there could be a change in the qualifying status of candidates who appeared in ALP first CBT.

