RRB ALP Answer Key: Objection Tracker Closes Today

RRB ALP Answer Key: Last Date Today

The objection tracker link for RRB ALP answer keys will close today. Candidates will be allowed to submit objection on RRB ALP answer key, question paper and candidate responses till midnight after which the link will be disabled. The window to submit objection on RRB ALP answer key, question paper, and responses was active only for two days. Answer keys have been released for two papers-common paper and the trade specific paper. RRB had released the revised result for RRB ALP 1st CBT on December 21, 2018. About 13 lakh candidates qualified for the RRB ALP 2nd CBT.

RRB ALP Answer Key: Raise Objections

The said exam is a part of the selection process which is being held for filling up more than 60,000 vacant Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician posts.

While the first CBT for RRB ALP was more like a screening process, the RRB ALP 2nd CBT was more about testing a candidate's expertise in the various trades. RRB had conducted the RRB ALP 2nd CBT for 57 trades. Apart from the trade specific exam, the candidates also had to appear for a paper which was common for all trades.

