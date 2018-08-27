RRB ALP Admit Card For August 31 CBT To Release Today

Railway Recruitment Board will release the e-call letter for Computer-Based Test (CBT) for ALP and Technician recruitment scheduled on August 31, 2018. As notified by RRB earlier, the admit cards for each scheduled day would be released 4 days prior to the exam. The admit cards would also be released on the Regional RRB websites and each candidate can download their admit card from the respective RRB where they applied to.

RRBs have been conducting ALP Computer Based Tests (CBT) for more about 47 lakh candidates who have applied 64 thousand posts of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) and various categories of technicians (i.e. Group'C' posts) since August 9 and the tests for these recruitment will be held till September 4, 2018.

Candidates whose exam is on August 31, 2018 can download their admit cards directly from this link.

RRB Group C CBT Admit Card: How to download?

Step one: Click on the direct link provided above or go to RRB website and click on the admit card link.

Step two: Enter your registration number generated at the time of applying for the exam.

Step three: Enter your date of birth as entered in the application form.

Step four: Click on submit and download your admit card.

Meanwhile, RRB has scheduled the first stage ALP CBT for those candidates whose examination was cancelled on August 9, 2018 and candidates from Kerala whose examination on August 17, 20 and 21 was postponed and all other eligible candidates whose scheduling has not been released yet is now fixed on September 4 2018.

