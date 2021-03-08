Rajasthan Sub Inspector Combined Competitive Exam 2021 Syllabus, Scheme Released

RPSC SI exam scheme, syllabus has been released.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam scheme and syllabus of the Sub Inspector/ Platoon Commander Competitive examination 2021. The recruitment was notified in February. The registration process is still ongoing. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms within March 10.

A total of 859 vacancies will be filled by the Commission in Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander posts through this recruitment.

Paper 1 will be general Hindi and paper 2 will be general knowledge and general science.

Both the papers will have 100 questions of multiple-choice (objective type), carrying equal marks. The paper would have 200 marks in total and the duration of the paper is 2 hours. There will be negative marking. 1/3 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Paper 1 Syllabus

Paper 2 Syllabus

"Candidates who obtain 36 percent of marks in each paper and 40 percent in the aggregate, shall be deemed to have passed the qualifying examination conducted by the Commission. The commission shall send the list of such successful candidates up to 20 times the number of vacancies on the basis of merit based on the aggregate marks obtained in the written examination," the Commission has added.

The physical standard test for male candidates will comprise 100 meter race, long race, chinning up (this is heaving on the beam over hand and at one time). For female candidates the physical standard test will comprise 100 meter race, long jump and putting in shot (weight 4 kilo).

