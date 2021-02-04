Rajasthan Sub Inspector Combined Competitive Exam 2021 Notification Out

RPSC has released the SI exam 2021 details.

The official notification of the Rajasthan Sub Inspector combined competitive exam has been released by the state public service commission, RPSC. A total of 859 vacancies will be filled by the Commission in this recruitment. Application forms will be available on the website of the RPSC from February 9. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms within March 10.

Job Details

Candidates with graduation qualification, between 20-25 years of age as on January 1, 2022 and having working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture are eligible to apply for the post, the Commission has said in the notification.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an objective type test, physical efficiency test and interview, the RPSC has said.

"Candidates who obtain 36 percent of marks in each paper and 40 percent in the aggregate, shall be deemed to have passed the qualifying examination conducted by the Commission. The commission shall send the list of such successful candidates up to 20 times the number of vacancies on the basis of merit based on the aggregate marks obtained in the written examination," the Commission has added.

Candidates who qualify the written exam will appear for the physical efficiency test which carries a total of 50 marks. Candidates who secure 50% marks will be shortlisted for the aptitude test and interview.

Regarding the selection process, the Commission has also said that, "candidates holding Degree or Diploma in criminology or N.C.C. "C" Certificate or who have offered Police Administration as one of the papers for the degree examination may be given weight."

Click here for more Jobs News