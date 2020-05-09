RPSC Releases Written Exam Result For Junior Legal Officer Post

RPSC has released written exam result for Junior Legal Officer

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the written exam result for Junior Legal Officer post. Candidates who have qualified in the written exam will now appear for an interview. At the time of the interview, candidate's eligibility documents will also be verified. Interview dates will be announced later.

The Commission has released the roll numbers of successful candidates and has also released the cut off marks.

RPSC Junior Legal Officer Written Exam Result

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result status from the RPSC website, 'rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in'. Candidates will need their roll number to check their result.

Total 23 candidates have qualified in TSP area, and 435 have qualified in the non-TSP area.

The cut off marks for General categories in TSP area is 97.60 and for ST candidates is 106.40. For candidates in non-TSP area, the cut off is 154.25 for general candidates, 152.33 for EWS candidates, 124,48 for SC candidates, 117.33 for ST candidates, 150.56 for OBC candidates, and 101.89 for MBC candidates.

RPSC had advertised recruitment of Junior Legal Officers in September last year. For TSP area, the Commission had advertised 11 posts, and for Non-TSP area, 145 posts were advertised. The written examination was held on December 26 and December 27, 2019. The commission released answer keys for the written exam on January 24, 2020.

