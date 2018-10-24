RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2018 Admit Card Available @ Rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2018 Admit Card Available

RPSC has released the admit card for the senior teacher Grade II competitive examination. The admit cards are available on the official RPSC website. The exam will be conducted from October 28 to November 2, 2018. RPSC had earlier announced the recruitment of 8,162 senior teachers (Non-TSP) and the last date for the application was June 9, 2018.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2018 Admit Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to official RPSC website: www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the admit card downlaod link given on the home page under 'Important Links' section.

Step three: Click on the admit card link in the next page.

Step four: Enter the required details.

Step five: Download your admit card.

The exam will be objective in nature. The detailed syllabus and scope of paper for the examination is available on the official website.

RPSC is conducting recrutiment exam for the senior teacher Grade II examination for following subjects: Urdu, Sanskrit, Science, Hindi, General Knowledge, Sindhi, Punjabi, English, Maths and Social Sciences.

Click here for more Jobs News